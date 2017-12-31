‘Multiple deputies down’ in Colorado shooting, sheriff’s office says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO (CBS NewsPath) – A code red alert has been issued in Douglas County, Colorado after a report of multiple deputies down.

The situation is happening on or near County Line Road between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard. Highway C-470 is closed as a result.

The code red advises people in the area to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

“The scene remains active and please avoid the area,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a tweet. Another tweet says shots were fired when deputies responded to a domestic disturbance.

This is a developing story. The sheriff’s office says there is no word on the condition of the deputies who have been hurt.