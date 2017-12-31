Surfside Apartment Fire Displaces Three People, No Injuries

A fire at an apartment complex on 1101 2nd Ave Exit North left three people displaced on Sunday afternoon. The Surfside Fire Department was assisted by the Murrells Inlet Department to get the fire under control.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, there was heavy fire damage to one unit, smoke and water damage to three units and red cross is assisting three people who were displaced.

None of the firefighters or occupants had injuries, News 13 will keep you updated with more information as it comes our way.

 

