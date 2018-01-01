Burn ban issued for Horry County

WBTW News Staff Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Government has initiated an outdoor burning ban effective immediately for the unincorporated areas of Horry County.

The ban has been placed due to the extreme fire danger as a result of the low relative humidity and increased wind speeds and will remain in place until further notice.

Any and all outdoor burning, included permitted burns, are strictly prohibited during the ban, and those involved in any open burning would be in violation of the law.

For more information, contact Horry County Fire Rescue at (843) 742-0881.

