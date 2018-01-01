Charges likely after crash kills one in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says charges are pending after a single-vehicle crash killed one person late Sunday night.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins, the crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night on Anderson Field Road in Florence County. A Ford pickup truck was traveling south, when the driver ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but the single passenger in the vehicle died from the crash, confirms Cpl. Collins. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt. Cpl. Collins says charges have not been filed but are pending.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identifies the victim as Shannon Marie Smith, 31, of Florence County.