Crews battle large brush fire in Longs

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Multiple fire crews are battling a large brush fire in Longs Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, rescue crews are working with Loris Fire to put out a “significant” brush fire at 354 Williamson Road in Longs.

It’s unclear how many acres are burning at this point. Officials say homes are relatively close to the fire, but no structures are involved at this time.

Fire officials say low humidity and high winds are cause for concern as crews battle the fire and ask residents to avoid burning any brush Monday. There is no official burn ban, says Horry County Rescue Spokesperson Captain Mark Nugent, but “just because its legal doesn’t mean its safe.”

