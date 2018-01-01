Hartsville City Council approves open- carry alcohol ordinance

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Hartsville has a new ordinance that allows people to carry plastic cups of alcohol throughout the downtown area.

In December, Hartsville City Council voted unanimously to approve ordinance 4314 “to permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public spaces within a defined area.”

Rooftop at the Mantissa Bar Manager Megan Friedt says the new ordinance will offer more partnership opportunities for businesses.

“You can meet with your friends one place and then you can take what you have somewhere else and meet with the rest of your group,” said Friedt.

Executive Director of Main Street Hartsville Suzy Moyd says the goal is to support small businesses.

“The idea is always to bring people downtown, make cash registers ring. make people want to visit and stay and brag to all of their friends about how great Hartsville is and want to come back,” said Moyd. “From their hotel to their restaurants, to the farmers market, to maybe concerts downtown. It just creates a more walkable, welcoming downtown.”

Sam Kendall’s Bartender Beth Colson agrees the ordinance will bring more business but she worries about public intoxication.

“Some people are going to take it a little further than they should and it will get out of hand,” said Colson. “As long as it’s controlled and people do it responsibly.”

Moyd says Hartsville police will continue to enforce laws with DUI’s, underage drinking and public intoxication.

Hartsville Lt. Mark Blair says while the cold temperatures may have kept people indoors on New Year’s Eve. The New Year festivities went by smoothly with the new open carry alcohol ordinance.

“Now this will kind of let everyone exhale and be able to walk about our downtown,” said Moyd. “Once you’re here you can kind of relax and enjoy yourself and not have to worry about if you wanted to walk across the street to a different restaurant. We’re all friends here.”

Moyd says the city is progressive similar to Memphis and Savannah.

“I’m really excited such a small town could have such big city thoughts,” said explained.

Businesses that don’t sell food have the option to not allow drinks inside or offer extended hours for events or concerts.