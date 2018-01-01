Myrtle Beach to consider four new name options for Yaupon Drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Neighbors are one step closer to renaming the south end portion of Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Supporters of the change had a setback earlier this summer when their original choice of South Beach Drive was already taken.

19th Avenue South is where south end residents draw the line. If a name change is approved the area between 19th and 29th Avenues South would be called something different.

Right now there are four options.

“Yaupon has just gotten such a bad reputation and stigma,” said Craig Teller, the coordinator of the South Beach neighborhood watch.

He and others who live on Yaupon Drive hope changing its name will get rid of its negative image.

They have fought for months to come up with something the city will approve, and their first choice, South Beach Drive, is now off the table.

“That had been reserved years ago by Burroughs and Chapin,” Teller said Monday. “And apparently it’s not available.”

So a neighborhood committee got together and came up with new options. The city narrowed those down to Skipper Drive, Southern Pointe Drive, Midway Drive and Seabreeze Drive.

“They’re all good, and all of those would be very acceptable,” Teller said.

But deciding on a name has not been the only road block; at first, they did not get enough signatures on a name change petition.

“Before you change the name to something else you want to make sure that you’re not inconveniencing the community,” city spokesperson Mark Kruea explained. “And that’s the purpose of having that petition.”

That’s because Teller and his committee only considered people who actually live on Yaupon and not anyone who owns property.

“It took us quite a while to contact people that don’t live here,” he said, “But we finally got 87 people to sign the petition, well over the 75 percent.”

While the city has accepted the petition, some people News13 spoke with say they don’t really think it is necessary to change the name. Kruea said the city received a few similar sentiments.

“That’s the name of the street currently,” he said. “That’s the traditional name of the street.”

We asked Teller if he as a favorite option. “Yaupon down in this area used to be called, many years ago, Midway,” he said. “So I thought, you know, that would be a good name.”

If approved, Kruea said changing street signs is the easy part. He said the hardest thing is for people to officially change their address.

Although the planning commission is discussing the four new names at their meeting Tuesday, it is not open to public input. There will be a public hearing on the matter later this month.