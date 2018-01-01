No injuries reported in fire that destroyed North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to their first call of 2018 when a house went up in flames on Bellamy Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday. According to a post on the agency’s facebook page, crews found the fire taking over the single family home in the area between 13th Ave N. and Old Hwy. 17.

Eleven units of varying types and levels responded to the fire, and they used four different fire hoses to attack the fire and keep it from spreading, according to the facebook post. The people who live at the home were not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Crews began wrap up their response shortly after 3:30 a.m.