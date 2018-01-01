One inmate killed, several hospitalized after attack at Turbeville prison

TURBEVILLE, SC (WBTW) – One inmate was killed and many others hospitalized after a fight at Turbeville Correctional Institution Sunday afternoon.

Jeffrey Taillon with South Carolina Department of Corrections says the attack was isolated to one housing unit, and while there was no threat to the public, one inmate was killed and eight others transported to be treated for injuries. Officials say the fight was an “inmate on inmate altercation” at Turbeville Correctional Institution, located at 1578 Clarence Coker Hwy., in Clarendon County.

The inmate killed in the fight was identified as 32-year-old Allen Jerome Capers, confirms Taillon. Capers was serving a 26-year sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery, according to online booking records. Records show Capers had been moved to a number of different facilities throughout the state over the course of 13 years but had only been at the Turbeville Correctional Institution for about one year.

SLED crime scene is assisting the department of corrections in the investigation. Taillon says the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and SLED assisted during the incident. No prison workers were injured. The prison was secured around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.