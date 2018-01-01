Two-hour delay Tuesday for Florence School Districts 1, 2 and 4

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Students within the Florence School Districts One, Two and Four will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

District spokesperson Pam Little-McDaniel says because of extremely low temperatures expected on Tuesday, January 2, all Florence One Schools will operate on a two hour delayed schedule.

Florence Four Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay, according to the district’s website.

Florence Two Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay, according to Superintendent Neal Vincent.

All faculty, staff and students should report to school and to work two hours later than their normal scheduled times.