Two-hour delay Tuesday for Florence School Districts 1, 2 and 4

By Published: Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Students within the Florence School Districts One, Two and Four will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

District spokesperson Pam Little-McDaniel says because of extremely low temperatures expected on Tuesday, January 2, all Florence One Schools will operate on a two hour delayed schedule.

Florence Four Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay, according to the district’s website.

Florence Two Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay, according to Superintendent Neal Vincent.

All faculty, staff and students should report to school and to work two hours later than their normal scheduled times.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s