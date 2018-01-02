Deputies ask for help in finding missing 67-year-old

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man.

Deputies say Bill Jones was last seen at a Speedway convenience store in Murrells Inlet. He is described as having salt-and-pepper hair and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Deputies say Jones has memory issues and fear he may be wandering in the severe cold weather. Anyone who sees Jones or know where he is should call 843-546-5102.