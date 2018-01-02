One killed, 6 injured in two-vehicle crash in Florence

By Published: Updated:

FLORENCE (WBTW) – One person was killed and six others were injured in a crash in Florence Tuesday evening.

According to the Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken, says the crash happened on S. Cashua Drive and Celebration Blvd in Florence.  The coroner has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Departments says the two-vehicle crash added six others were injured and taken to the hospital.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office and the Florence Police Department’s Traffic Unit are investigating what caused the crash. Officer have not provided any further details have been provided at this time.

Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.

 

 

 

 

