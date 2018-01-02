Florence District 3 to dismiss school early on Wednesday

By Published:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County School District Three will dismiss students early on Wednesday, January 3, due to ice and snow predicted for Wednesday afternoon.

According to Florence School District 3 Director of Communications and Technology Brian Huckabee, dismissal times are:

  • 11 a.m.: Lake City Early Childhood Center, J.C. Lynch Elementary, Olanta Elementary, Scranton Elementary
  • 11:10 a.m.: Main Street Elementary
  • 11:30 a.m.: Alternative Center for Education
  • 11:45 a.m.: Ronald E. McNair Jr. High
  • 11:50 a.m.: J. Paul Truluck Intermediate
  • 12 p.m.: Lake City High

The district will make a determination concerning classes on Thursday at a later time and will notify parents, Huckabee says.

