Latta Town under boil water advisory after water lines freeze over

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Latta is under a boil water advisory Tuesday tonight.

Town Administrator Jarrett Taylor says he received a call around 5AM concerning no or low water pressure in the town.

Taylor and the police chief went out to look for water leaks or busted water lines. The two found one small leak on Rice Street.

Taylor says water lines that run from the water tank on Academy Street to a computer system that monitors the water pressure froze overnight.

This caused the water valve on Henry street to shut down. Crews worked for several hours to restore water to the town.

“I woke up about 1:30AM to get some water and the water was off,” said Debra Henson.

Henson’s lived in Latta for about 20 years, she says she’s had problems with sewage but never lost water.

“The kids couldn’t go to school because they didn’t have any water,” said Henson.

Latta Superintendent Dr. John Kirby says the district decided to hold classes, despite the three schools not having water.

“It’s a tough call but we look at it from a big picture. Usually, we’ll decide we’ll go on and come to school and everyone may be better off with us at school,” said Kirby. “They would’ve been at home without water. Without being able to go to the bathroom or able to cook.”

Kirby estimates more than half the students in the district would have been at home without water and some without proper heat, while parents are away at work.

“We were prepared to dismiss early if at a certain time by 10:30-11AM o’clock they could not have gotten the water supply back up,” explained Kirby.

Kirby says the district has emergency plans in place and are prepared for inclement weather.

Tuesday, the district used bottled or boiled water in the cafeteria. Bus drivers were on call in case of early dismissal.

People in the town hope the water problems are restored since temperatures will be colder throughout the week

“I hope it’s resolved. I hope we don’t wake up to this problem again,” said Henson.

“I’m sure if it’s going to be colder. They will freeze up again,” said Thomesena Moultrie. “We all might have problems with pipes bursting and that’s money.”

Four water samples will be tested overnight to see if the boil water advisory will be lifted Wednesday.

Taylor says the town is set to begin a three-phase water system upgrade project later this year.