SCDOT prepares roads in Pee Dee, Grand Strand for winter storm

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter storm that’s predicted to hit the coast Wednesday afternoon.

SCDOT officials say crews in the Lowcountry, the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are being resupplied with de-icing materials on Tuesday. Coastal county crews are prepared to begin pretreating roads and bridges ahead of the storm depending on the updated forecast, according to information released Tuesday afternoon.

Special attention is being given to monitoring bridge decks, which ice over first during winter weather, officials say.

SCDOT workers in the Midlands are prepared to pretreat I-95 in the central part of the state ahead of the storm and I-26 up into the Orangeburg County area if needed. Upstate crews are also preparing for the storm, either to support the coastal counties with crews and equipment or to clear roads and bridges in the Upstate.

Officials ask that residents of areas that receive snow or ice do not drive unless necessary and always allow for extra travel time.