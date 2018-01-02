SCDOT will begin 12-hour shifts Wednesday morning

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation spent Tuesday afternoon preparing for the winter storm that’s predicted to hit South Carolina on Wednesday.

“Today all the counties have been treating all the bridges and any open graded friction course that we have,” said Assistant District Maintenance Engineer, Lorena Pate. She said on-call crews for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties began at midnight and 12-hour shifts begin on Wednesday at 7:00 in the morning.

Special attention is being given to monitoring bridge decks, which ice over first during winter weather. Pate said brine trucks will be out all day on Wednesday and some with pure salt just in case.

SCDOT workers in the Midlands are prepared to pretreat I-95 in the central part of the state ahead of the storm and I-26 up into the Orangeburg County area if needed. Upstate crews are also preparing for the storm, either to support the coastal counties with crews and equipment or to clear roads and bridges in the Upstate.

Officials ask that residents of areas that receive snow or ice do not drive unless necessary and always allow for extra travel time.