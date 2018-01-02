SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Wednesday, January 3

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) – Anticipated winter weather has forced the following school districts to make changes to regularly-scheduled classes:
HORRY COUNTY
- All Horry County schools will be closed on Wednesday. The cancellation includes all extracurricular activities. School and district employees who work 240 and 246 days are asked to report to work as normally scheduled.
- Grace Christian School will be closed Wednesday.
- St. Andrew’s Catholic School will be closed Wednesday.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
- The Georgetown County School District will be closed on Wednesday for all students and staff.
FLORENCE COUNTY
- Florence School District One schools will be closed on Wednesday for students, faculty and staff.
- Florence County School District Two schools and offices will operate on an early release at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
- Florence County School District Three will dismiss students early on Wednesday. According to Florence School District 3 Director of Communications and Technology Brian Huckabee, dismissal times are:
- 11 a.m.: Lake City Early Childhood Center, J.C. Lynch Elementary, Olanta Elementary, Scranton Elementary
- 11:10 a.m.: Main Street Elementary
- 11:30 a.m.: Alternative Center for Education
- 11:45 a.m.: Ronald E. McNair Jr. High
- 11:50 a.m.: J. Paul Truluck Intermediate
- 12 p.m.: Lake City High
- Florence County School District Four schools and offices will operate on early release at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
- Florence County School District Five students and employees will report at regular time Wednesday and operate on a half-day schedule. Elementary will release at 11:15 a.m., while middle and high school will release at noon.
DARLINGTON COUNTY
- Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School will be closed on Wednesday. Classes will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
MARLBORO COUNTY
- The Marlboro County School District will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule for staff and students on Wednesday. Classes will dismiss at normal time.
MARION COUNTY
- The Marion County School District is closing schools for all students, faculty, and staff on Wednesday.
- Mullins-Marion Christian School will be closed Wednesday.
DILLON COUNTY
- Dillon School Districts Three and Four will dismiss early on Wednesday. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30. High schools will dismiss at noon.
LEE COUNTY
- Lee County School District will operate on a delayed schedule for students on Wednesday
- . Students are to report at 10:15 a.m.
- . All teachers are staff are expected to report at their regularly scheduled times
COLUMBUS COUNTY
- Columbus County schools will dismiss at noon on Wednesday.
COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
- Horry-Georgetown Technical College will be closed on Wednesday