Two arrested, one wanted in multiple home invasions in Longs

LONGS (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department have arrested two men and are searching for one more in four home invasions in Longs.

According to Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department, Quintus Faison, 23, and Maurice Bellamy, 30, both of Longs have been arrested and charged with 4 counts of Possession of a weapon during a violent crime, 4 counts of kidnapping, 4 counts of armed robbery, 4 counts of possession of a firearm and 4 counts of burglary. Faison and Bellamy are currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

Dotson says the third suspect, Dale Ford has been identified as a suspect in this case and is currently wanted on the same charged. He was last seen in the Freemont area of Horry County. Ford is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have seen Ford or know where he is you are asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-8477 or email Crimetips@HorryCounty.org.

According to police reports, on December 22nd, officers responded to and armed robbery call on Myrtle West Drive in Loris. When they arrived, officers spoke with the victims who said three men robbed them at gunpoint and stole multiple items.

On November 11th, police responded to a burglary on West Bear Grass road in Loris. The victims said that the suspects came into the bathroom wearing a bandana and holding an AR-15. That is when the witness said he forced them to bring him to where they kept their safe. The victim says the suspects emptied the safe of all of their guns and approximately $10,000 in cash.

One December 28th, police responded to North Hwy. 905 in the Longs area for an armed robbery. When officers arrived, two victims said two male suspects came into their home armed with guns and demanded money. The victims said the suspects were wearing all black and made them lay face down on the floor in the living room while they went through the house searching for items. The victims say the suspects got away with multiple items and a vehicle. The vehicle was located shortly after and towed to an impound lot.

On December 1st, police responded to a home invasion on West Bear Grass Road in Loris. When police arrived the victims said he was asleep in a chair at the kitchen table when his wife was asleep in the living room when they woke up to find the suspect pointing an AK style rifle at his face. The suspect demanded money and went through his wife’s purse and demanded the keys to the van. The victim then handed the suspects his wallet and the keys.