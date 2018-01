Coast RTA halts bus service

Due to severe weather conditions predicting snow, sleet and freezing rain for the Grand Strand, Coast RTA announced Wednesday that it would halt fixed route and paratransit bus service at 6 PM and delay service on Thursday, January 4, weather pending. Coast RTA will continue to send updates regarding its service through local media channels; its APP; website and social media platforms.

Please see the chart below for Coast RTA’s final departures on Wednesday, January 3 will be:

Route Destination/Name Departure Time Departure Terminal Route 1 Conway Circulator 6PM Conway Route 2 Loris 6 PM Conway Route 3 Bucksport 6PM Conway Route 7 Myrtle Beach/Conway 6 PM Myrtle Beach Route 7X Myrtle Beach/Conway 7 PM Myrtle Beach Route 10 Myrtle Beach Circulator 5 PM Myrtle Beach Transfer Station Route 15 North Myrtle Beach North 5 PM Myrtle Beach Transfer Station Route 15 South Myrtle Beach South 5 PM Myrtle Beach Transfer Station Route 16 Myrtle Beach/Georgetown 3 PM Myrtle Beach Transfer Station Route 16 Express Myrtle Beach/Georgetown 2:30 PM Myrtle Beach Transfer Station* Route 16 Express Myrtle Beach Georgetown 3:30 PM Myrtle Beach Transfer Station Paratransit Varies Weather Permitting Varies

At this time, Coast RTA officials plan to monitor the weather regarding Thursday’s service. Both fixed route and paratransit service are planned but with delays, pending any overnight weather experienced along the Grand Strand. Service updates will be sent to Coast RTA’s APP and available via Customer Service regarding its morning service.

Coast RTA plans to delay its initial fixed route and paratransit departure times for each of the following routes, weather pending**, for Thursday, January 4:

Route Destination/Name Tentative Departure Time January 4, 2018** Departure Terminal Route 1 Conway Circulator 8 AM Conway Route 2 Loris 1 PM Conway Route 3 Bucksport 1 PM Conway Route 7 Conway/Myrtle Beach 8 AM Conway Route 7X Myrtle Beach/Conway 9:15 AM Myrtle Beach Route 10 Myrtle Beach Circulator 9 AM Myrtle Beach Transfer Station Route 15 North Myrtle Beach North 9 AM Myrtle Beach Transfer Station Route 15 South Myrtle Beach South 9 AM Myrtle Beach Transfer Station Route 16 Georgetown/Myrtle Beach 9:45 AM Georgetown Transfer Center Route 16 Express Myrtle Beach/Georgetown Cancelled Route 16 Express Myrtle Beach Georgetown Cancelled Paratransit Varies 8 AM Varies