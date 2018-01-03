Florence shoppers stock up for snow

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence shoppers stocked up at the grocery store Tuesday afternoon ahead of snowfall.

Shoppers like Mackenzie Williams said they were trying to keep out of the cold by buying warm items from soup to hot chocolate.

“With the cold weather and the possible snow that we might have just in case we get trapped and just in case the power goes out and we can’t leave our house we went shopping,” said Williams. “Just in case there’s ice on the roads and stuff so we have nutritional items.”

The store got busy throughout the day with full shopping carts and long lines at the Harris Teeter in Florence.

“There was some bread missing and water missing,” Williams said about empty shelves in the store.

Rebecca Campbell said she has four young children, and with school closed on Wednesday, she said a grocery shopping trip was essential.

“I was shopping for what I think is important,” she said. “We’re going to make a big pot of soup tomorrow, we needed some bread and some chips, all the fun snacks that four kids would need for a day out of school.”

Campbell said she’s excited for the snow and to spend the day with her family.

“The kids are really looking forward to it,” she said. “I got some bread for peanut butter sandwiches, chips, just little snacks like gold fish since we have small kids so things that can keep them entertained because it’s going to be so cold we’re not going to be able to go outside.”