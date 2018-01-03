Freezing pipes displace Florence residents during winter storm

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Howe Spring fire department says a sprinkler pipe burst in an apartment complex in South Florence.

Three apartments were damaged, displacing people from their homes in the Charles Pointe apartments.

Officials can’t say just how many people are displaced but say the pipe burst because of the freezing temps.

The Fire Marshall and Captain Aaron Mobley says since the pipes were located in the attic and displaced people on all three floors. Mobley says the people will be out of their homes tonight, they will not return for at least two nights.

Going into the night the fire marshal predicts more weather-related incidents may happen.

“I can’t say it’s not going happen. I think the longer that it stays at this temperature the next few nights, it’s going to be in the teens, we’re going to probably see water pipes of all kinds probably burst,” said Mobley.

Howe Springs 1st responders are working overtime during the winter storm.