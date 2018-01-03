Medical office closures due to winter weather

(WBTW) – As winter weather approaches the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas, many medical facilities plan to close. Below is the list of medical offices planning to change hours of operation.
FLORENCE/DARLINGTON
- McLeod Orthopaedics, Pee Dee Orthopaedics, and McLeod Spine Center will close at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.
- Jeter-Skinner Family Practice will close at 2:00 pm Wednesday.
- McLeod Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates and McLeod Cardiology Associates Florence will close at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday and plan to open at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.
- McLeod ENT Associates (Florence) will close at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.
- McLeod Endocrinology Associates (Florence) will close Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and will be closed all day Thursday, January 4.
- McLeod Pediatric Associates of Florence (all locations) will close at 12:00 noon Wednesday.
- McLeod OBGYN Associates (Florence) will close at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.
- McLeod Family Medicine Darlington will close at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and plan a delayed opening at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 4.
- McLeod Rehabilitation Darlington will close at 12:00 noon Wednesday.
- McLeod Urgent Care Center Florence and Darlington will close at 2:00 p.m. today with a possibility of delay in opening on Thursday.
CLARENDON/KINGSTREE/MANNING/SUMTER
- McLeod Family Medicine Kingstree will close at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
- McLeod Cardiology Associates Sumter and Manning will open at 10am Thursday.
- Eagerton Family Medicine will close at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.
- McLeod Surgery Clarendon will close at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
- McLeod Orthopaedics Clarendon and McLeod Orthopaedics Manning will close at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.
- McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon will close at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday and two-hour delay on Thursday January 4.
- McLeod Rehabilitation Clarendon will close at 12:30 p.m Wednesday. Cardiac Rehab will open at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.
CONWAY
- Conway Medical has announced the following changes to its operations in light of the inclement weather forecast:
- All Thurs Jan 4th elective Endoscopic and Surgical cases will be rescheduled.
- All Conway Physician Group offices will close today at 1:00pm and reopen late tomorrow (Thurs Jan 4) at Noon.
- All Outpatient facilities including the Rehabilitation Center and Outpatient Imaging will close today at 1:00pm and reopen late tomorrow (Thurs Jan 4) at Noon.
DILLON
- McLeod General Surgery Dillon and McLeod Orthopaedics Dillon will close at 12:00 noon Wednesday.
- McLeod Pediatrics Dillon will close at 2: 00 p.m. Wednesday.
- McLeod OBGYN Dillon will close at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
LORIS/LITTLE RIVER/CAROLINA FOREST/COASTAL LOCATIONS
- McLeod Family Medicine Seacoast, McLeod Internal Medicine Seacoast, Southern Medical Associates, McLeod Loris Primary Care, McLeod Family Medicine Carolina Forest, McLeod Primary Care Sunset Beach, and McLeod Primary Care Tabor City will close Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
- McLeod Cardiology Loris and Seacoast will close Wednesday at 12:00 noon and plan to reopen at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 4.
- McLeod Cardiology Myrtle Beach will close at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and plan to open Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
- McLeod Oncology Seacoast – Wednesday clinic will close at 2:00 p.m. Thursday open at 10:30 a.m.
- McLeod Digestive Health Seacoast – Wednesday clinic close at 2:00 p.m. Thursday open at 10:00 a.m.
- McLeod Rheumatology Seacoast – Wednesday clinic will close at 2:00 p.m. Thursday open at 10:00 a.m.
- McLeod Pulmonary and Critical Care Seacoast – Wednesday clinic will close at 2:00 p.m. Thursday open at 10:00 a.m.
- McLeod Neurology Carolina Forest – Wednesday clinic will close at 2:00 p.m. Thursday will open at 10:00 a.m.
- McLeod ENT Seacoast – Wednesday clinic will close at 3:00 p.m. Thursday will open at 10:00 a.m.
- McLeod Loris Seacoast Surgery (all locations) will close Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and reopen Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m.
- McLeod OB/GYN Seacoast and Loris offices will close Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. and open Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
- McLeod Orthopaedics Seacoast will close Wednesday at 12 noon.
- McLeod Vascular Associates Seacoast and Carolina Forest will close Wednesday at 2:00 p.m and will open at 12:00 noon on Thursday, January 4.
- McLeod Cardiology Associates (Loris and Seacoast locations) will close Wednesday at 12 p.m. and reopen on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.