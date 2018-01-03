Medical office closures due to winter weather

Emergency crews are closing 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach near the Hwy 501 exit after a multi-car crash.

Due to severe weather conditions predicting snow, sleet and freezing rain for the Grand Strand, Coast RTA announced Wednesday that it would …

As winter weather approaches the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas, many medical facilities plan to close. Below is the list of medical offices…

Due to the hazardous weather forecast and the potential for unsafe road conditions, the PDRTA is announcing the following service adjustment…

Anticipated winter weather has forced the following school districts to make changes to regularly-scheduled classes for Thursday, January 4.