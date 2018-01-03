Deputies arrest man after standoff in Florence County

FLORENCE CO., SC (WBTW) – A man has been taken into custody after Florence County deputies say he barricaded himself inside a home on Backwoods Drive east of Florence. The road is off Firetower Rd., northeast of Francis Marion University.

Deputies responded to a call about a disorderly person shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriffs Office confirms when deputies arrived the man would not come out of the home, and he fired several shots inside the home.

The SWAT team for the sheriff’s office responded. They were able to safely remove a child from the home. Sometime after 3:30 a.m. the man was taken into custody Nunn said.

More details may be released later on Wednesday.