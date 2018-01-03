Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority changes schedule due to weather

Due to the hazardous weather forecast and the potential for unsafe road conditions, the PDRTA is announcing the following service adjustments to normal scheduled public bus services.

COMMUTER SERVICES TO MYRTLE BEACH FROM MARION, MULLINS, AND LAKE CITY : On Wednesday the return trips from Myrtle Beach will start early at 11:30AM. There will be NO commuter service on Thursday, January 4.

COMMUTER SERVICE BETWEEN MARION AND DILLON COUNTIES : No service on Thursday, January 4.

LAKETRAN SERVICE IN LAKE CITY : Service will end today at 3:00PM. Service Thursday, January 4 will be delayed starting until 9:00AM.

DART SERVICE IN DARLINGTON : Normal scheduled service today. Service will have a delayed start on Thursday, January 4 until 8:00AM. The 7:00 Darlington-Florence commuter bus will also be delayed until 8:00AM.

FLORENCE TRANSIT SYSTEM : Normal scheduled service today. On Thursday, January 4 there will be a delayed start until 8:00AM.

Delayed service starts for Thursday, January 4 may be changed subject to road conditions. Please call the PDRTA at 843-665-2227, Ext 2 for up to the minute service conditions or check www.pdrta.org for more information.