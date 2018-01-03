Road conditions in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a number of roads with ice or snow in Horry and Georgetown County, in addition to numerous car crashes.

According to the highway patrol real-time traffic website, the following roads have ice or snow on them, and while these roads should be avoided, law enforcement asks that no one be on the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Georgetown County

Sandy Island Road at Ocean Highway

Tree in roadway in the southbound lanes of US 17 near Brookgreen Gardens

US 17 at Willbrook Blvd.

Horry County

Highway 90 near the landfill in the curve

Old Reaves Ferry Road at Waccamaw River Bridge

SC 31 (12NB)

US 17 under the overpass at Robert Grissom Parkway

Roads in Florence area also seeing a layer of snow as the storm moves across the Pee Dee area. In addition to these icy conditions, highway patrol and other law enforcement agencies are responding to more than 25 crashes across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

South Carolina Department of Transportation reports crews in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, and Marlboro continue pretreating operations on roads and bridges with salt brine. As freezing precipitation continues in Georgetown, Horry, and Williamsburg counties, SCDOT will continue to treat roads and bridges as needed to prevent the formation of ice.

SCDOT reports 13,225 tons of salt has been used to treat roads statewide.