SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Thursday, January 4

By Published: Updated:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) – Anticipated winter weather has forced the following school districts to make changes to regularly-scheduled classes for Thursday, January 4.

HORRY COUNTY

  • Horry County Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 4. This cancellation applies to ALL HCS employees and all school-sponsored extracurricular activities. Horry County Schools has also announced scheduled make-up days:
    • Tuesday, January 16, 2018 (make-up for January 3, 2018)
    • Monday, February 19, 2018 (make-up for January 4, 2018)

DILLON COUNTY

  • Dillon Christian School will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday, January 4.
  • Dillon School District Three and Four will be on a 2-hour delay for Thursday, January 4.

FLORENCE COUNTY

  • Florence County School District Two schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, January 4, including all extracurricular activities (after-school programs and athletic events).
  • Florence County School District Three schools and offices will be closed for students and staff Thursday, January 4
  • Florence County School District Five Schools will be closed and all after-school activities will be canceled for Thursday, January 4.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY

  • Williamsburg County School District will be closed on Thursday, January 4. Williamsburg County School District will operate on a 2-hour delayed schedule for Friday, January 5.
  • Williamsburg Technical College will be operating on a delayed schedule on Thursday, January 4, opening at 10:00 am.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s