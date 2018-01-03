SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Thursday, January 4

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) – Anticipated winter weather has forced the following school districts to make changes to regularly-scheduled classes for Thursday, January 4.
HORRY COUNTY
- Horry County Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 4. This cancellation applies to ALL HCS employees and all school-sponsored extracurricular activities. Horry County Schools has also announced scheduled make-up days:
- Tuesday, January 16, 2018 (make-up for January 3, 2018)
- Monday, February 19, 2018 (make-up for January 4, 2018)
DILLON COUNTY
- Dillon Christian School will operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday, January 4.
- Dillon School District Three and Four will be on a 2-hour delay for Thursday, January 4.
FLORENCE COUNTY
- Florence County School District Two schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, January 4, including all extracurricular activities (after-school programs and athletic events).
- Florence County School District Three schools and offices will be closed for students and staff Thursday, January 4
- Florence County School District Five Schools will be closed and all after-school activities will be canceled for Thursday, January 4.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY
- Williamsburg County School District will be closed on Thursday, January 4. Williamsburg County School District will operate on a 2-hour delayed schedule for Friday, January 5.
- Williamsburg Technical College will be operating on a delayed schedule on Thursday, January 4, opening at 10:00 am.