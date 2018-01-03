Six-vehicle crash closes 17 Bypass at Hwy 501 in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews are closing 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach near the Hwy 501 exit after a multi-car crash.

Myrtle Beach Emergency Management confirms that rescue crews are working to treat the victims and clear the scene of a six-vehicle collision at 17 Bypass and Hwy 501 that happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials confirm southbound and northbound lanes of the 17 Bypass will be closed until crews can clear the wreckage. It is not clear at this time how severe the injuries are or when the Bypass may be reopened.

Captain Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police says the bridge over Highway 501 has ice and multiple wrecks have occurred, prompting police to close 17 Bypass in all directions at Hwy 501. The bridge will be closed until further notice.

“Motorist are encouraged to stay off of the roads as driving conditions deteriorate,” urges Capt. Crosby.

MBFD working a six car accident at Bypass 17 and Hwy 501 @MyrtleBeachFire Bypass will be closed both ways until emergency units clear the scene. It appears that the #DriveSafely winter storm is causing havoc. Please avoid the area and drive safely — City of Myrtle Beach Emergency Managment (@MyrtleBeachEM) January 3, 2018