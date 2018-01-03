StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

A winter storm is heading our way. Expect another cold morning, then sleet and snow developing today changing to all snow in the afternoon. Temperatures start in the teens inland, and low 20s along the coast and only rise to the mid 30s. A winter storm will move by offshore today with sleet developing along the coast by late morning, and snow inland. Sleet will change to all snow in the afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall east of I-95 where 1-3 inches accumulation is possible. The snow will come to an end this evening as the storm moves away. The very cold weather will continue through the rest of the week with high temperatures in the 30s, and night time lows in the teens. Saturday will be the last bitter cold day before we warm into the 40s Sunday and 50s Monday. There will be a chance for some rain late Monday and Monday night. temperatures will stay far above freezing, so no wintry weather is expected early next week.

Today, mostly cloudy with sleet and snow, becoming all snow. Highs 34-36 inland, 34 beaches.

Tonight, snow ending, very cold. Lows 19-22 inland, 24 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and very cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.