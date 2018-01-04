A’ja Wilson Leads USC Past Ole Miss, 88-62

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 25 points and 15 rebounds, Alexis Jennings and Doniyah Cliney had 14 points apiece and No. 4 South Carolina beat Mississippi 88-62 on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (13-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) had an answer for every Rebel rally and eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter. South Carolina shot 38 percent, including 8-for-27 from 3-point range. They outscored Ole Miss (10-5, 0-2) 40-22 in the paint.

Madinah Muhammad scored 29 points to lead the Rebels. Alissa Alston scored 11 and Shelby Gibson had 10.

Ole Miss got to within nine points to start the fourth quarter, but South Carolina used a 29-12 run to close out the game. The Rebels were unable to take advantage of a seven-minute span in the second quarter with Wilson sitting on the bench after picking up two quick fouls to start the frame and trailed 35-28 at the half.

South Carolina had a 45-30 advantage on the glass and won the turnover battle, scoring 17 points off 11 Ole Miss turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks extended their win streak to seven after losing to Notre Dame on Nov. 26 to stay perfect in the SEC and keep pace with No. 5 Mississippi State.

Ole Miss: After suffering a one-point loss at Arkansas on New Year’s Eve, the Rebels are still in search of their first conference win and have dropped four of their last five.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks travel to No. 15 Missouri on Sunday before a two-game homestand.

Ole Miss: The Rebels host Florida on Sunday before visiting No. 5 Mississippi State next Thursday.

Courtesy: Associated Press