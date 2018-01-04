CCU Men’s Basketball Comeback Falls Short to ULM, 82-72

MONROE, La. – After trailing by as many as 21 points, Coastal Carolina made a frantic second-half run to cut the lead to eight, but could get no closer in an 82-72 loss at ULM.

All five starters reached double digits with Jaylen Shaw leading the way with 16 points. Shaw also had a game-high six assists and tied for game-high honors in steals with four.

Artur Labinowicz and Demario Beck both made starts in tonight’s action and both scored 14 points. Beck had a game-high nine rebounds.

Ajay Sanders and Zac Cuthbertson finished with 13 points each.

CCU outscored the home team 51-45 in the second half and shot 50 percent from the field (18-36), but after a cold-shooting opening half, finished the game shooting 44 percent from the field.

CCU did hit 10 of its 30 three point field goals and was 12 of 15 at the free throw line.

The difference in the game was 23 turnovers CCU committed. ULM turned those into 35 points, while CCU only scored nine points off 12 ULM miscues.

ULM finished the game shooting 50 percent (28-56) from the field and Sam McDaniel had a game-high 28 points to lead the way. Jordan Harris scored 15 and Brandon Newman scored 12.

While the Chants were trying to get close at the end of the game, ULM managed to hit their free throws coming down the stretch finishing the game knocking down 18 of 19 free throws, all in the second half.

ULM carried a 37-21 lead into the locker room at halftime, mostly courtesy of CCU turnovers. The Chants turned the ball over 12 times which led to 17 Warhawks points, mostly on lay ups.

ULM shot 52 percent in the opening 20 minutes as McDaniel led the way with 11. A total of seven ULM players scored in the first half.

When the Chants were holding on to the ball, they were having trouble finding the basket, shooting only 33 percent in the first half. Sanders and Beck each had seven points.

CCU will continue the Louisiana road swing when they play at Louisiana Lafayette, Saturday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. (7 CT).

