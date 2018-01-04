Firefighters battle two-alarm restaurant fire in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters are battling a two-alarm restaurant fire in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night.

North Myrtle Beach and Horry County firefighters are working to get the fire under control at Mexico Lindo, in the 1100-block of South Highway 17. Live video from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue’s Facebook page showed large flames shooting out of the building.

Authorities say Highway 17 is currently closed in all directions in the area of the fire. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

