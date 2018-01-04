Gas pump in Myrtle Beach catches fire after car crashes, leaves scene

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are battling a fire at a gas station in the Socastee area of Myrtle Beach after a car crashed into the fuel pump.

According to a tweet from HCFR, crews were called to the Circle K gas station, located at 4481 Socastee Boulevard, after a car crashed into the fuel pump just after 1:30 p.m. and then left the scene. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and cut off the fuel supply to the damaged pump.

No injuries were reported. Officials have not released a description of the vehicle that caused the fire and left the scene.