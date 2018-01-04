Grand Strand first responders deliver baby during peak of winter storm

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – First responders from Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a childbirth call around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

News13’s Abbey O’Brien was on the fire engine as firefighters got the mother, who was in her car at the time, into an ambulance and to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue gave in update in a tweeting saying: “In the middle of all of today’s madness, there is a bright spot. Congratulations to the team of firefighters from Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue as they delivered a healthy baby boy at the peak of the snow storm. Everyone is doing well.” The tweet ended with #FutureFirefighter.