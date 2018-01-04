Grand Strand, Pee Dee government office hours

(WBTW) – Many city and town government offices will be closed or have a delayed start due to icy road conditions Thursday morning. Below are government office changes in hours of operation:

MYRTLE BEACH

Due to weather, Myrtle Beach city offices will be closed today, Thursday, January 4. Emergency services will continue as usual, but the administrative offices, municipal court, recreation centers and Chapin Memorial Library will be closed. Those city offices will reopen at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 5. Solid waste service will occur Thursday in Zone 4, although possibly on a delayed schedule. Please be careful when putting your pelican and recycling at curbside. If your city utility bill deadline is today, please know that we will not be turning off water service today.

SURFSIDE BEACH

Surfside Beach Town Hall will remain closed Thursday, January 4. Please call court staff at 843-913-6337 or 843-913-6338 for rescheduled court dates.

Anyone experiencing issues while Town Hall is closed should call the non-emergency number for the Fire (843.913.6369)or Police (843.913.6368).

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

City of North Myrlte Beach offices are open normal hours Thursday.

HORRY COUNTY

Due to inclement weather, all Horry County Government offices including all Horry County Memorial Libraries, the Horry County Museum, and the Horry County Community Centers will be closed Thursday. Public Safety operations continue on a normal schedule.

All courts (Family Court, Circuit Court, and Magistrate courts) remain closed.

CONWAY

All Conway city offices will be closed until noon Thursday, January 4th to allow for roads to be cleared.

FLORENCE COUNTY

Due to inclement weather, all Florence County Government offices will be closed Thursday.

CITY OF FLORENCE

City of Florence offices are closed Thursday. For non-emergency police/fire concerns, please call 843-665-3191, and for water/sewer concerns please call 843-665-3236. We hope to have Sanitation trucks on the road shortly for garbage collection shortly, and will provide updates as information comes available.

City Court is also cancelled. Defendants scheduled to appear on Thursday morning should contact the City Court Office when it reopens at 843-665-3148 to obtain their next scheduled appearance.

DARLINGTON COUNTY

Due to inclement weather, all Darlington County Government offices will be closed Thursday.

CITY OF DARLINGTON

Due to the inclement weather, Darlington City offices will be closed on Thursday, January 4

HARTSVILLE

All Hartsville City administrative offices will be closed Thursday due to the inclement weather. Trash collection routes will be completed Friday, weather permitting.

DILLON COUNTY

Due to inclement weather, all Dillon County Government offices will be closed Thursday.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

Georgetown County offices and facilities will be closed all day today, Jan. 4. There will be City trash services Thursday although they may be somewhat delayed.

Municipal Court will be closed Thursday, January 4, 2018. All cases that were scheduled for court on this date will be rescheduled to a later date. All parties involved in these cases will receive notice of the new court date by mail. If you have any questions, please call 843-545-4020.

MARLBORO COUNTY

Due to inclement weather, all Marlboro County Government offices will be closed Thursday.

MARION COUNTY

Due to inclement weather, all Marion County Government offices will be closed Thursday.

CITY OF MARION

Due to the inclement weather, Marion City offices will be closed on Thursday, January 4.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY

Due to inclement weather, all Williamsburg County Government offices will be closed Thursday.