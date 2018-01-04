Hemingway man dead after trailer fire Thursday

HEMINGWAY, SC (WBTW) – Williamsburg County fire officials say a 51-year-old man from Hemingway died in a house fire Thursday.

The press release from Captain William Horton confirms the fire department was notified of the fire on Harmon Street near Hemingway around 4:15 a.m.

Units who responded reported the double wide mobile home was fully involved, and people nearby told firefighters the person who lived there was still possibly inside. When firefighters searched the home, they found one male victim.

The man was identified by the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office as Robert J. Baxley of Hemingway.

The fire has been tentatively ruled accidental, but is still under investigation. An autopsy will be done Saturday.