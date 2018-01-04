Horry County Emergency Management keeping their EOC on standby during icy conditions

The Horry County Emergency Operations team has been on standby to open their call center for the past 48 hours, analyzing the impact of the winter storm along the coast and surrounding areas.

Spokesperson, Brooke Holden said on a day to day basis they usually operate on an Opcon level five, but since Wednesday they have been on a Opcon level four which means there’s the possibility of an emergency or disaster situation that may require a partial or full activation of the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center.

She said since Wednesday there have been more than forty collisions in Horry County since Wednesday.

“We’re hearing and seeing that the temperatures are still freezing which mans the ice is going to melt and then refreeze which is going to cause even more delays and we just want everyone to be safe.” Holden said.

Holden said for the past week individual cities within Horry County have held meetings and conference calls to work together in combating the icy conditions.

“We’re talking to the different agencies, the different municipalities to discuss what’s happening in each respective area.” Holden said.

The City of Myrtle Beach recently created an official emergency manager position, and this is Bruce Arnel’s first extreme weather event under the new title.

“You aren’t going to see snow blows out on the street or anything like that but for the most part we’ve done a good job, the city’s done a good job at handle this, it’s all about keeping the public informed.” Arnel said.