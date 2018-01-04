SCHOOL CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Friday, January 5

Winter weather has forced the following school districts to make changes to regularly-scheduled classes Friday, January 5

DILLON COUNTY

-Dillon School District Three will be closed for Friday, January 5.

-Dillon School District Four will be closed for Friday, January 5.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

-Due to extremely low temperatures, refreezing of road surfaces and hazardous driving conditions, Georgetown County School District will be closed on Friday, January 5, for all students and staff. Georgetown County School District will return to a regular schedule on Monday, January 8

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY

-Williamsburg County School District will be closed on Friday, January 5, 2018, due to inclement weather. School will resume on Monday, January 8, 2018, with a 2-hour delayed schedule.

-Williamsburg Technical College will be closed on Friday, January 5, 2018.