StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

The snow has moved away, but the very cold weather will linger. Skies will clear this morning and it will be very cold and windy. Sunshine will return today, but it will stay very cold. Highs temperatures through Saturday will only warm into the 30s, and night time lows will be in the teens. It will start to warm up on Sunday with many places seeing 40. Expect 50s Monday with some rain, and some spots could get close to 60 on Tuesday.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and very cold. Highs 36 inland, 38 beaches.

Tonight, clear, windy and very cold, wind chill advisory. Lows 14-16 inland, 18 beaches with wind chills in the single digits

Friday, mostly sunny and very cold. Highs in the mid 30s.