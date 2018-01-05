‘Completely caught off guard,’ mother tells story of giving birth in ambulance during winter storm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday night, during the peak of the winter storm, firefighter/EMT’s responded to a woman in labor on the side of an icy road in North Myrtle Beach.

Jennifer Reed Millan’s water broke at home so her mom immediately started driving and told Millan’s husband to meet them at the hospital.

“We thought we had a lot more time than we did,” said Millan.

They got a few miles down the road when she told her mom to pull over.

“I could just tell it was really, really close,” said Millan. “We were getting to that point where we weren’t going to make it much further without having my mom deliver the baby so we had to call for some help.”

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue responded with aid from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue to get Millan into the ambulance.

“Maybe about 2 minutes after we got in the ambulance we had a baby boy,” she laughed. Icy conditions on Wednesday made for a slow ride to the hospital but Millan said the men and woman on the ambulance kept her comfortable.

“I was completely caught off guard that this was going to be happening so quickly,” said Millan. “So they calmly told me we were going to have this baby in the ambulance. As calmly as they could.”

Mateo Mauricio Millan was born at 7lbs and 6oz and 20in long making Millan and her husband parents of three children.

“It was a scary situation,” she said. “But it went very quickly. We made it here safely and everybody’s healthy and happy.”

Millan said her oldest son was born a day before an ice storm in 2013 and her daughter was born two days after Hurricane Matthew so it’s fitting Mateo was born during this storm. She hopes to meet back up with the first responders to say ‘thank you.’