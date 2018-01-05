Florence restaurant provides warm meals during winter storm

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Despite frigid temperatures and frozen roads, Florence’s Venus restaurant was one place open for business Thursday morning.

“During the ice storms or snowstorms we tend to make sure at least somewhere is open for them to get somewhere warm and something hot to drink,” Venus employee Tina McKenzie said.

The restaurant opened at 7 a.m. and planned on opening Friday morning for hungry emergency workers and Pee Dee residents.

According to employees, Venus has been serving locals for 41 years.