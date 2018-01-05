Robeson County extends tax deadline, responds to water system concerns

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Tax Office has extended the deadline to pay property taxes until Monday, Jan. 8 2018. The original deadline was today, Friday, January 5. However, because of recent snowfall and freezing temperatures, county offices are closed, which prompted the extension.

Also on Friday, the county’s Public Information Officer Emily Jones sent out a notice to address some concerns about the county’s water system during the freezing temperatures. The notice said the county’s water department or public utilities will not be turning off the water system unless there is a leak in main water lines. Jones said there have not been any reports of leaks in the main lines, so water will not be turned off.

Nonetheless, she said the water department has gotten several calls about a rumor that the water would be shut off to repair leaks. Jones said some people have had issues with water pressure, but those issues are likely because of partially frozen water lines at homes, not because of issues in the system.

A few people in the county with no pipe issues may still be experiencing low pressure because some of the system’s well sites have had some freezing.Jones said workers are doing what they can to alleviate the problem and ensure everyone has normal water service.