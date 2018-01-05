Shaunice Fulmore, a Lake City Grad Eclipses 1,000 Points at FMU

By Published:
FMU junior and Lake City grad eclipsed 1000 points on Wednesday.

AIKEN, SC – Francis Marion University junior Shaunice Fulmore reached the 1000-career point mark on Wednesday night, while the Patriot squad made a season-high 13 three-pointers to help FMU to an 88-64 win over USC Aiken in Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball action.

FMU captures its fourth straight win to improve to 7-3 on the campaign and 4-1 in the PBC. The Patriots will return home for their next event as they host Clayton State University on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

Fulmore is a Lake City grad and scored over 2000 points in her high school career.  The junior leads the Patriots in scoring, averaging just over 19 points per contest.

Courtesy – FMU Athletics

