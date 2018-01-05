StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

The very cold weather continues. Arctic high pressure will control our weather into the weekend. The sunny, cold weather will continue through Saturday with highs in the 30s and night time lows in the teens. Sunday will start very cold in the teens, but we should make it to 40 in the afternoon. This will mark an end to the extreme cold and we will warm into the 50s Monday. A chance for rain will move in late Monday and Monday night, but it will be too warm for any wintry weather. Some spots could see 60 on Tuesday. The warmer weather will continue through the rest of next week.

Tomorrow, sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tonight, clear and very cold. Lows 14-16 inland, 18-19 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.