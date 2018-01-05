Water main breaks leave Florence residents without water

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – City of Florence officials say they have several crews working on a number of reported water main leaks and breaks Friday morning.

While the city’s Facebook post did not give specific neighborhoods affected by the water main break, officials say they have received reports from City of Florence water customers of low pressure and complete outages from many areas. Utility crews are working diligently to find the source of the problem and make the needed repairs quickly, the post states.

Officials have increased production from the Surface Water Plant to help minimize the impact of water loss at the elevated tanks. Customers experiencing any issues with water at their home are asked to contact Public Works & Utilities at 843-665-3236.