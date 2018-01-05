Boil water advisory issued for City of Florence water customers

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – According to a press release from the city of Florence, a boil water advisory has been issued following water main breaks that happened overnight.

The city was notified of the loss of water pressure around 5 a.m Friday. Due to the system-wide disruption of water services, the city and DHEC advise customers to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

“There has been no contamination of the system. However, because of the loss of pressure a potential for bacteriological contamination exists. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) requires the City of Florence to issue this advisory when an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the water system,” the press release says.

Test results for water quality should be completed within 24 hours after water service is restored. At that point, the City will notify customers regarding the status of the boil water advisory.

City of Florence officials say they have several crews working on a number of reported water main leaks and breaks Friday morning. As of 10 a.m., crews identified a few breaks, but they had not discovered the cause of the low water pressure.

“We have over 75 utility employees walking the system and we will continue to work toward resolving this important issue,” the press release stated. “Given the nature of this low water pressure event we also request that those who have water please restrict water use until we have identified and corrected this significant breach of the water system.”

While the city’s Facebook post did not give specific neighborhoods affected by the water main break, officials say they have received reports from City of Florence water customers of low pressure and complete outages from many areas. Utility crews are working diligently to find the source of the problem and make the needed repairs quickly, the post states.

Officials have increased production from the Surface Water Plant to help minimize the impact of water loss at the elevated tanks. Customers experiencing any issues with water at their home are asked to contact Public Works & Utilities at 843-665-3236.