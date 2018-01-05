Water main issues affecting McLeod Hospital in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – According to Florence County Fire Coordinator Sam Brockington, City of Florence water pressure loss is impacting the heating system at McLeod Hospital. The system runs on steam and must have water to keep operating.

Several County fire departments including Windy Hill, Howe Springs, West Florence, Sardis- Timmonsville, South Lynches and Hannah Friendfield fire departments brought tankers from each of the departments to the hospital to help. Departments are also hauling water from the Industrial park near I-95

The tankers carry 2,000 to 3,000 gallons of water, Brockington says.

“Due to the City of Florence water pressure issues, Mcleod Regional Hospital Medical Center is experiencing low water pressure. We are continuing to work with the city to resolve this issue. On campus physicians offices, McLeod Urgent Care in Florence and McLeod Health and Fitness Center are closed while this issue if being resolved. We remain committed to the safety and comfort of our patients,” the statement from McLeod stated.

The hospital has a private contractor that will arrive in three hours will determine if the county needs to continue to help out