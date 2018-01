MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Coast Guard is searching for fisherman Howard “Dale” Smith, 42, who reportedly fell overboard 21 miles east of Myrtle Beach.

The Coast Guard’s Charleston Command Center received a call at 9:29 p.m. Friday from the crew of the Addis Sylvester, a 42-foot fishing vessel out of Little River. Crew members said Smith had fallen overboard.

Response boats and helicopters are being used to search the ocean.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.