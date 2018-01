LORIS (WBTW) – Fire rescue crews are working to put out a house fire in Loris Saturday evening.

According to the Horry County Fire Rescue twitter page, crews responded to 1707 Hunters Trail in Loris. Crews say they are working to put out heavy fire at single-wide module home.

Horry County Fire Rescue says after searching they were not able to find any victims in the home at the time of the fire. Stay with News13 as we work to find out what caused the fire.