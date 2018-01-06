Loris police create Quick Response Team

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The Loris Police Department just started a new program called the Quick Response Team.

Right now the group consists of three officers, all chosen because of their military background, who receive specialized training to be prepared for the most stressful situations.

“Some of the bigger agencies may not be able to get to us as quickly as, you know, we would need to stop that threat that may possibly take place,” said Interim Police Chief Gary Buley.

He said events around the country last year played a role in the decision to start the Quick Response Team.

“Things are changing in today’s society, unfortunately,” said Buley. “So we sat down and said we need to get something implemented just in case something was to happen. We have a hospital, we have two schools and with the things that are going on we just want to be more prepared.”

The officers on the Quick Response Team went through basic SWAT training at the Government Training Institute in Beaufort and received new, tactical gear. Buley said the group will be able to respond appropriately while they wait for a larger agency’s SWAT team to arrive.

“These officers live in the proximity of Loris so we can respond fairly quickly and hopefully eliminate any situation that may arise before waiting on bigger agencies to arrive to assist us,” he added.

Buley hasn’t had to deploy the Quick Response Team yet and hopes it’s a resource they don’t have to use.

“But if we need to, we’re here and available to make sure the community stays safe,” said Buley.

Buley hopes to get more officers trained in the future.