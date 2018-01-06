Mobile home fire in Darlington, no injuries

DARLINGTON (WBTW)- The Darlington County Fire District responded to a mobile home fire on 622 Willow Tree Drive on Saturday morning.

All three residents were out of the home during the fire with no injuries, the home was a total loss and Red Cross is now assisting.

Darlington County Fire District members from Dovesville, Industrial Park, and Mechanicsville all helped to put the fire out. A Darlington Fire spokesperson told News 13 it took about an hour to contain the fire, and that the fire was coming from the rear of the mobile home.

At this time the cause of the fire is still being investigated.